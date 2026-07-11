NCERT officials under education ministry scanner over ban on paper supplier.

NEW DELHI: The Education Ministry on Friday called for an inquiry and action against NCERT officials for failure to appear in the Delhi High Court after summons were issued to them for barring a Mumbai-based firm from taking part in tendering process for two years. The firm supplies paper for printing of NCERT textbooks.
The firm, Bafna Global Venture Private Limited, approached the High court on June 24 against a “blacklisting action order” issued on it on June 22 by the National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT). The Council’s contention is that the firm had failed to meet the promised deadline in supply of paper, thereby causing a delay in printing of NCERT textbooks this academic year.
A spokesperson for the Education Ministry confirmed the development. In a statement directed towards the NCERT, the spokesperson said, “This is the Education Ministry’s reinforcement of a zero-tolerance approach towards administrative and legal lapses.” NCERT Director Dinesh K Saklani and other top officials in the Council refused to comment on the matter.
It is learnt that the West Asia crisis caused a shortage of hydrogen peroxide, a crucial component in paper, so Bafna was not able to fulfil the order.
“No one from the NCERT appeared in the court for the hearing and the Education Ministry is keen that legal action be taken against them for the lapse,” another source said. The court also restrained the council from invoking the bank guarantee of Rs 6 crore deposited with it by Bafna. The High Court posted the matter for hearing to July 20.
A few of upgraded textbooks for Class VIII and IX were delayed this academic year. NCERT refused to share details on this. This is the second major controversy to rock the NCERT this academic year.
The Class VIII Social Science Part-2 book, which had a controversial chapter on the judiciary, was banned by the Supreme Court on February 24 and it had to redo the whole book. The revised book was released earlier this week with controversial chapters dropped.