NCERT officials under education ministry scanner over ban on paper supplier.

NEW DELHI: The Education Ministry on Friday called for an inquiry and action against NCERT officials for failure to appear in the Delhi High Court after summons were issued to them for barring a Mumbai-based firm from taking part in tendering process for two years. The firm supplies paper for printing of NCERT textbooks.

The firm, Bafna Global Venture Private Limited, approached the High court on June 24 against a “blacklisting action order” issued on it on June 22 by the National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT). The Council’s contention is that the firm had failed to meet the promised deadline in supply of paper, thereby causing a delay in printing of NCERT textbooks this academic year.

A spokesperson for the Education Ministry confirmed the development. In a statement directed towards the NCERT, the spokesperson said, “This is the Education Ministry’s reinforcement of a zero-tolerance approach towards administrative and legal lapses.” NCERT Director Dinesh K Saklani and other top officials in the Council refused to comment on the matter.