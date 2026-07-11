NITI Aayog holds consultation with stakeholders on implementation of SHANTI Act

NITI Aayog has convened a stakeholder consultation on the implementation of the SHANTI Act, 2025, bringing together key leaders, policymakers and experts from the government, research institutions and industry to deliberate on the operational framework of the Act that allows private companies to own and operate nuclear energy plants.

In a statement on Saturday, the Aayog said the deliberations focused on the SHANTI Act's draft rules, regulations and related FDI policy provisions, with the opening technical segment presenting the statutory compliance mechanisms under SHANTI Act, 2025 and highlighting how foreign capital can be attracted while safeguarding domestic interests.

Stakeholders also examined the financial mechanisms and risk-mitigation frameworks needed to support the Act's implementation.

The discussion also covered suitable insurance arrangements for long-term projects, along with strategies to strengthen public awareness, community trust and broader acceptance of nuclear energy projects, it added.

The statement said the focus was on the operationalization phase, with emphasis on strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, ensuring operational readiness and building a skilled workforce to sustain the ecosystem.