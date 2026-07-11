Only CISF-trained guards at ports: Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that only CISF-trained personnel from licensed private security agencies should be deployed for port security, as he reviewed the progress of the proposed Bureau of Port Security (BoPS).

Stressing the need to make India’s coastal security “impermeable”, the Home Minister also ordered early operationalisation of the Port Security Training Institute, creation of a national database of security personnel, mandatory container scanning facilities at ports under the new security framework and trial runs of the proposed security model at major ports, including Visakhapatnam, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Mundra Port.

The review meeting, chaired jointly by Shah and Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Secretaries of Border Management, Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Fisheries, CISF Director General and other senior officials.

In an official statement the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “During the meeting, Shah said port security should be entrusted only to licensed private security agencies and that personnel deployed at ports must undergo training conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He directed officials to begin training at the Port Security Training Institute at the earliest by utilising the existing infrastructure.”