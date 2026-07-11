Police detain alleged OGW through facial recognition system at Amarnath Yatra Nunwan base camp

SRINAGAR: Police on Saturday said an alleged Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants was detained by cops with the help of the Facial Recognition System (FRS) at the Nunwan base camp of Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“The Facial Recognition System (FRS) deployed by police generated a timely alert at the X-Ray Point, Nunwan Base Camp in Anantnag,” a police spokesman said.

As part of security arrangements, police have deployed a Facial Recognition System (FRS) on the yatra route in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The spokesperson said that, acting swiftly on the FRS alert, the police personnel intercepted and detained the Overground Worker (OGW).

The detained person was identified as Mohammad Iqbal Wani, S/o Ali Mohammad Wani, R/o north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The police spokesman said that during verification, the individual was confirmed to be an Overground Worker (OGW) of militants.

“The individual has been detained for further legal proceedings and investigation,” he said.

According to a police spokesman, the successful interception highlights the effectiveness of advanced technology integrated into the multi-layered security grid established by Anantnag Police for the safe and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

The deployment of the FRS, according to police, continues to strengthen real-time surveillance, enhance access control, and enable prompt response to potential security threats.

Over two lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas since the start of the annual 57-day Amarnath yatra on July 3. The yatra will conclude on August 28 on Raksha Bandhan.

It is the second case of detention of OGWs of militants by police with the help of FRS in south Kashmir within a week.

Earlier, on July 8, police arrested three alleged Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of militants with the help of advanced surveillance FRS after it generated alerts about their movement in the Sarbal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.