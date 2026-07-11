Political parties turn to public screenings of 'Satluj' in Punjab to draw support for 2027 assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj, which was removed from an OTT platform five days ago on national security grounds amid concerns that it could be exploited to garner support for the pro-Khalistan movement, has become the centre of a political controversy. The BJP-led Union government has constituted a committee to examine the removal of the film.

Political parties including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Waris Punjab De, along with gurdwara management committees and youth clubs, have begun renting projectors and mini-trucks to organise public screenings of the film, which depicts the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. These screenings are also being used to shape political narratives and garner support.

Originally titled Punjab 95, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Such is the public demand that some leaders of the ruling AAP and the main Opposition Congress have also started organising public screenings. While the ruling party has refrained from making any official statement, it has maintained that the BJP-led Centre ordered the removal of the film from the OTT platform.

Talking to this newspaper, Ajaypal Singh Brar, chief of Misl Satluj, said, "We estimate that across Punjab, in the last five days, anywhere between 500 and 700 screenings of the movie have taken place, mainly in rural areas, including villages and small towns. Leaders of all political parties — Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Waris Punjab De, Congress and AAP — are screening the film, besides youth clubs and gurdwara committees."