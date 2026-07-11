Provide evidence or apologise: BJP slams Omar Abdullah over MLA poaching charge

SRINAGAR: The BJP on Saturday rejected Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's allegation that the party was attempting to topple the National Conference (NC) government by offering money and inducements to its MLAs, demanding that he substantiate the claim with evidence or issue an unconditional public apology, failing which it would initiate legal proceedings.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, BJP leader and MLA R.S. Pathania described Omar's allegations as "baseless, irresponsible and politically motivated."

Earlier in the day, Omar, while addressing a National Conference workers' convention in Srinagar's Hazratbal, alleged that the BJP had offered one of his party's MLAs from Jammu Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth and the promise of restoration of statehood to switch sides and help bring down the NC government. He also claimed that the offer was conveyed through a Supreme Court lawyer who is a BJP functionary.

Responding to the allegations, Pathania questioned why neither the Chief Minister nor the alleged recipient had approached the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Anti-Corruption Bureau or any other investigating agency if such an attempt had indeed been made.