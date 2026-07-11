Provide evidence or apologise: BJP slams Omar Abdullah over MLA poaching charge

SRINAGAR: The BJP on Saturday rejected Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's allegation that the party was attempting to topple the National Conference (NC) government by offering money and inducements to its MLAs, demanding that he substantiate the claim with evidence or issue an unconditional public apology, failing which it would initiate legal proceedings.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu, BJP leader and MLA R.S. Pathania described Omar's allegations as "baseless, irresponsible and politically motivated."
Earlier in the day, Omar, while addressing a National Conference workers' convention in Srinagar's Hazratbal, alleged that the BJP had offered one of his party's MLAs from Jammu Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial berth and the promise of restoration of statehood to switch sides and help bring down the NC government. He also claimed that the offer was conveyed through a Supreme Court lawyer who is a BJP functionary.
Responding to the allegations, Pathania questioned why neither the Chief Minister nor the alleged recipient had approached the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Anti-Corruption Bureau or any other investigating agency if such an attempt had indeed been made.
He sought answers to who allegedly made the offer, which BJP office-bearer was involved, which NC MLA was approached, and when and where the alleged incident took place. He also questioned why no FIR had been registered.
Pathania said allegations of attempts to purchase elected representatives strike at the very foundation of parliamentary democracy and cannot be reduced to political rhetoric.
"Such grave accusations require evidence, not theatrics," he said, adding that the BJP would be "constrained to initiate appropriate criminal and other legal proceedings" if Omar failed to substantiate his allegations with verifiable evidence or tender an unconditional public apology.
The BJP leader also accused Omar of resorting to diversionary politics instead of addressing governance issues.
Claiming that the government was facing criticism from within its own ranks over governance and administrative functioning, Pathania said, "Rather than responding to these concerns with leadership and accountability, the Chief Minister appears consumed by political distractions and unfounded allegations against the BJP."
Stressing that public life demands responsibility, restraint and truthfulness, he said political discourse should not descend into "reckless allegations unsupported by facts."
"If Omar possesses evidence, he must immediately place it before the competent investigating agencies. If he does not, he owes the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP an unconditional public apology," Pathania said.