Security forces stop 600-member mob from advancing towards Meitei locality in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Security forces on Saturday prevented a potential communal clash in Manipur after stopping a mob, allegedly comprised of over 600 Kuki individuals, from advancing towards a Meitei locality in Imphal West district.

In a post on X, Manipur Police said, "On July 11, 2026, a mob of approximately 600 individuals attempted to advance towards Kanto Sabal. The security forces intervened promptly and prevented a potential communal clash."

According to sources, Meitei and Naga residents also attempted to move towards the site but were stopped by security forces, who allegedly used force to prevent them from advancing.

The incident comes after nearly three to four months without any reported violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in the state. During this period, tensions had instead been centred on clashes between Kuki and Naga groups.