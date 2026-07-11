Security forces stop 600-member mob from advancing towards Meitei locality in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Security forces on Saturday prevented a potential communal clash in Manipur after stopping a mob, allegedly comprised of over 600 Kuki individuals, from advancing towards a Meitei locality in Imphal West district.
In a post on X, Manipur Police said, "On July 11, 2026, a mob of approximately 600 individuals attempted to advance towards Kanto Sabal. The security forces intervened promptly and prevented a potential communal clash."
According to sources, Meitei and Naga residents also attempted to move towards the site but were stopped by security forces, who allegedly used force to prevent them from advancing.
The incident comes after nearly three to four months without any reported violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in the state. During this period, tensions had instead been centred on clashes between Kuki and Naga groups.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the government was taking all necessary steps to ensure justice in the Leilon Vaiphei case, in which six Nagas were killed after being abducted.
Speaking to reporters, Singh said the victims' families had identified five persons allegedly involved in the killings, and two suspects were arrested on Friday.
Stressing that it was the responsibility of the government and law enforcement agencies to arrest all those involved, the Chief Minister said necessary directions had already been issued.
The violence traces back to May 13, when unidentified gunmen ambushed and killed three church leaders from the Thadou community in Kangpokpi district. Later that day, 48 people — 28 Kukis and 20 Nagas — were abducted from different parts of the state. Eighteen of the 20 Naga victims were taken from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi.
On May 15, Nagas released 14 Kuki civilians, while Kukis freed 14 Naga captives, including 12 of the 18 abducted from Leilon Vaiphei. On June 9, the Nagas released the remaining 14 Kuki hostages.
The following day, the mutilated bodies of the six missing Nagas were recovered from Kangpokpi district after an extensive search involving around 450 personnel from the Manipur Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles.
The recovery of the bodies triggered fresh unrest in Senapati town, where an angry mob attacked the office of a political party.