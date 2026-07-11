Sonam Wangchuk rejects 'modern Gandhi' tag; urges people to be their own 'heroes'

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday dismissed descriptions of him as a "modern Gandhi" or a hero, saying he is "just an ordinary citizen" and urging people to become the "heroes" of their own lives instead of looking to others for leadership.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 22nd day on Saturday, while Wangchuk entered the 14th day of his indefinite hunger strike.

According to a health update shared by the outfit, he has lost 7.5 kg since beginning the fast and his blood pressure was recorded at 106/74 mm Hg.

In a video posted on X on Friday night, Wangchuk said he was feeling less energetic than the previous day but remained committed to the agitation.

"Today, on the 13th day of my fast, I am not feeling as energetic as I was yesterday. I am feeling a little tired. It happens -- some days are better and some are not," he said.

Thanking people for supporting the movement on social media, Wangchuk said two kinds of comments left him disappointed.

"Many people call me the Gandhi of the 21st century or a modern Gandhi. Others call me a hero. These comments make me uncomfortable. I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am just an ordinary citizen who has tried to fulfil his responsibilities," he said.

He urged people to stop looking for heroes and instead take responsibility as citizens.

"Please don't look for a hero in someone else. Be the hero of your own life. Fulfil your responsibilities as a citizen," he said.