Afghan agriculture minister holds talks with Shivraj Singh Chouhan during five-day visit to India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held extensive talks with Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, during his visit to India from July 7-12.

The Afghan minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation and the two sides explored new avenues for collaboration during the talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

This was the fourth ministerial-level visit from Afghanistan to India since October 2025, reflecting the "continued momentum" in bilateral engagement, it said.

During the visit, the Afghan minister met with Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Minister of Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored new avenues for collaboration in agriculture, irrigation, livestock, agricultural research, education, capacity building and agri-trade," the statement said.

Food security, seed systems and enhancement of crop productivity featured prominently in the discussions.