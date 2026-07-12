Armed men kill 53-year-old farmer in Manipur's Kangpokpi

A 53-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified armed men while working in a paddy field in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Haolal Singsit, a resident of Govajang village in the Kuki-majority district, died on the spot. His wife, Nemneikim Singsit, who was with him at the time of the attack, escaped unhurt.

According to villagers, around 20 rounds of gunfire were heard at about 4 pm on Saturday, triggering panic in the area.

Security forces rushed to the spot after the incident. Singsit's body was later recovered, officials said.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately known, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)