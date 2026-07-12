Chhattisgarh Assembly braces for stormy Monsoon session as 1,033 questions lined up over five days

RAIPUR: The upcoming Monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly shows all signs of being highly tempestuous.
A massive number of questions has been lined up for the brief five-day session beginning July 13, with members submitting more than a thousand queries—1,033 to be precise—to the Assembly Secretariat.
The questions span a wide array of burning, local, and regional issues. While the government aims to focus heavily on completing pending official legislative business, members from both the opposition and the ruling party have submitted inquiries targeting various government departments.
According to assembly sources, the scheduled questions cover major incidents that occurred over the past three months as well as pressing grassroots grievances. Agricultural distress is expected to take centre stage. Members have raised serious concerns ranging from the ongoing difficulties faced by farmers in the current Kharif season to the official reluctance encountered during Rabi crop procurement. Notable issues include the premature closure of mustard procurement, which allegedly forced farmers to sell their yields to private traders at a financial loss, alongside a widespread crisis in the supply of fertilisers and seeds across the state.
A heated debate is also anticipated over the controversial permission granted for tree felling to facilitate coal mining in the Hasdeo Aranya region.
In addition to the standard question hour, political factions are preparing to leverage calling-attention motions and other legislative mechanisms to corner the administration. The highly sensitive issue of recent bulldozer actions demolishing the houses of impoverished residents in Nakti village (located in the Nava Raipur region) is expected to resonate strongly in the House.
The opposition is currently undergoing rigorous strategic exercises to mobilise around these grievances. The final blueprint for adjournment motions and floor strategies will become clear following the Congress Legislature Party meeting, which is expected to convene a day before the session begins. Sensing the opposition's aggressive strategy, the ruling party is also preparing its counter-defense.