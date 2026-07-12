Chhattisgarh-based BALCO alerts stakeholders amid rising cyber impersonation risks

RAIPUR: Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), a subsidiary of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited, has issued a public advisory urging citizens, employees, business partners, and other stakeholders to remain highly vigilant against cyber fraud.

The company warned that fraudulent domains, websites, and email IDs, mimicking BALCO’s name, brand, products, or services, could mislead people and harvest sensitive information.

The BALCO management noted that cybercriminals frequently deploy deceptive domains and email IDs that closely resemble official corporate channels.

The primary objective behind these malicious tactics is to steal confidential, personal, financial, or commercial data, distribute malware, or execute other forms of online fraud.

The company explicitly clarified that it has no association with any such unauthorised communication channels and does not endorse or officially recognise such channels.

The company also emphasised that its sole official website is www.balcoindia.com, and all authorised corporate emails are strictly issued from the @vedanta.co.in domain.

It advised the citizens and partners to verify the authenticity of any digital communication.

"Any email originating from a domain other than @vedanta.co.in, or any website operating outside of www.balcoindia.com, should immediately be treated as suspicious," it said.

The company has requested all stakeholders to refrain from sharing any confidential, personal, financial, or business-related information without verifying the source.

Stakeholders are also encouraged to use only official channels for all BALCO-related services and information.

Furthermore, the company has asked to report any encounter with suspicious websites, domains, or emails immediately to BALCO’s IT security team.