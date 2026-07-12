Chhattisgarh High Court refuses to quash FIR against social activists over alleged anti-Hindu speeches

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed a petition filed by 11 individuals seeking to quash criminal proceedings and hate speech charges framed against them for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion and public figures during a public rally in Jashpur district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal ruled that the constitutional protection of free speech under Article 19(1)(a) is subject to reasonable restrictions, and whether the alleged statements crossed the line into punishable offences can only be determined through a full-fledged trial.

The case stems from an FIR registered on February 28, 2024, at the Kunkuri Police Station following a written complaint by a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

According to the prosecution, the petitioners, including Sunil Kumar Xalxo, Sanjay Saxena, and Meera Tirkey, participated in a public meeting organised by the Bharat Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Christian Morcha at the Saliyatoli Mini Stadium on February 27, 2024.

It was alleged that during the massive gathering, speakers made highly provocative statements, describing the term 'Hindu' as an abuse and equating it with "thieves, dacoits, robbers, and slaves."

The state counsel further placed evidence showing that the speakers made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and prominent religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri, while also exhorting the crowd to break Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to halt the electoral process.