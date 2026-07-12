CPIM says it will join National Conference's protest on July 20, demanding restoration of statehood

The CPI (Marxist) will join the National Conference's protest in New Delhi on July 20, demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the party said on Monday.

Welcoming the invitation from National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, CPI() state secretary Mohammad Abass Rather appealed to every political party, outfit, and the general public, regardless of ideology or affiliation, to join hands for statehood.

Rather criticised the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories as a unilateral decision taken by the Centre.

"The decision was taken without any consultation with stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir, and remains an unprecedented assault on the rights of the people. It was not an attack on one party or one region alone, but one that touched every community, caste and creed in the entire region," he said.