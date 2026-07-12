EC mandates parents' SIR details for new voter applications without amending Form 6

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed all new applicants seeking enrolment in the electoral rolls to furnish their parents' Special Intensive Revision (SIR) details along with Form 6, officials said.

The declaration, introduced during the Bihar SIR exercise launched in June last year, has been made mandatory through ECI instructions without formally amending Form 6, which is required for enrolment as a new voter.

Officials said every applicant filing Form 6 is required to submit the declaration, a practice reflected in the daily SIR bulletins issued during the Bihar revision exercise. Applicants filing Form 6 online cannot complete the registration process without filling in the declaration.

According to EC officials, the requirement helps map new electors to existing records, reducing the number of supporting documents applicants need to submit during enrolment.