EC mandates submission of parents' SIR details for new voter applications without amending Form 6

The Election Commission has issued instructions mandating new applicants seeking inclusion in the voter list to submit their parents' SIR details along with the Form 6, according to officials.

The declaration was added in the Bihar SIR rolled out in June last year.

According to officials, the declaration was added through instructions and the Form 6 has not been amended. New voters were made to file the declaration along with Form 6.

"Daily SIR bulletins of Bihar showed the form filled along with declarations," an EC functionary said.

"It helps in mapping electors and reduces the documents new voters need to submit along with the application," the official added.

If a person fills Form 6 online, he or she cannot proceed further till the declaration is filled.