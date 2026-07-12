Four killed after speeding SUV crashes into scooter in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

DEHRADUN: Four youths were killed after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into their scooter on the Teenpani Bypass bridge in Haldwani on Saturday night, police said.

The accident occurred late on Saturday near a sharp bend on the bridge when a Scorpio travelling from the Lalkuan side collided with the scooter. The impact was so severe that all four riders were thrown onto the road and sustained critical injuries.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The injured were taken by ambulance to Dr Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani.

Three of the youths were declared dead on arrival, while the fourth succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Rajput, Shivam, Ashu and Aditya Tamta. Rahul, Shivam and Ashu were residents of the Gaura Padav area.

The Scorpio, bearing registration number UK-04-U-7275, reportedly struck the scooter on the curved section of the Teenpani bridge.

The collision was so powerful that both vehicles were extensively damaged, with the SUV's wheels also coming off in the crash.

Police took possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Officers also inspected the accident site, collected evidence and cleared the carriageway to restore traffic.

Two occupants of the Scorpio have been detained for questioning as part of the investigation. Police are examining whether speeding, reckless driving or any other factor led to the accident.

"The circumstances that caused the accident are being investigated. Two people travelling in the Scorpio have been taken into custody and are being questioned," Haldwani City SP Manoj Katyhal said.

"CCTV footage from the bridge and adjoining areas is also being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine responsibility," he said, adding that police are also trying to ascertain the speed of the SUV immediately before the collision.