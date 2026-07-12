High-value Nut Mission to be launched in Himachal Pradesh to promote temperate nut crop cultivation

CHANDIGARH: Aimed at strengthening Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector and enhancing farmers' income, the State government will launch the High Value Nut Mission (2026 to 2031) to promote the cultivation of high-value temperate nut crops, including walnut, almond, apricot and pine nut (chilgoza).
The mission seeks to address key challenges confronting the sector, such as ageing orchards, low productivity, inadequate post-harvest infrastructure and limited value-addition opportunities.
It also aims to create a robust ecosystem for sustainable horticultural growth through scientific orchard management, modern infrastructure and improved market access.
Over 1,000 hectares of land will be covered under orchard rejuvenation and high-density plantation.
Of them, 900 hectares of old and low-yielding orchards will be rejuvenated through scientific interventions such as canopy management, replacement of senile trees, soil health improvement and efficient water management practices.
Also, 100 hectares will be developed as model high-density plantations equipped with quality planting material, micro-irrigation systems, climate-resilient cultivation practices and other modern technologies.
To ensure the availability of certified, disease-free planting material, the government will establish four Hi-Tech Nurseries and two Centres of Excellence in major nut-growing regions.
These institutions will serve as Centres for research, training, demonstrations and extension services, enabling growers to adopt advanced orchard management practices and improve productivity.
To strengthen the value chain and improve market competitiveness, the mission envisages setting up 10 modern collection, grading, sorting, packaging, processing and value-addition units.
These facilities will reduce post-harvest losses, enhance product quality and facilitate better market linkages for growers.
The mission will also promote Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), encourage private investment through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models and facilitate access to institutional finance under schemes like Agri Infrastructure Fund.
Recognising the ecological and economic importance of chilgoza, the mission will accord special priority to its conservation and regeneration in the tribal areas of the State.
Dedicated interventions, including assisted natural regeneration, community-based forest management and the establishment of propagation facilities for pine nut seed germination, will help conserve biodiversity while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the High Value Nut Mission would usher in a new phase of growth, diversification and modernisation in the horticulture sector.
He said the State possesses immense potential for the cultivation of temperate nut crops and the mission would enable farmers to realise the potential through modern technology, quality planting material and improved infrastructure.
He also said the initiative would significantly enhance productivity, improve profitability and generate new employment opportunities for rural youngsters, thereby strengthening the rural economy.
He reiterated that the State government was committed to transforming horticulture into a resilient, technology-driven and market-oriented sector.
Sukhu further said that the mission's focus on orchard rejuvenation, value addition, branding and export promotion would enable growers to secure higher returns from their products.
He added that special emphasis on chilgoza conservation, along with targeted support for women, tribal communities and Farmer Producer Organisations, would ensure inclusive and sustainable development, benefiting thousands of families across Himachal Pradesh.