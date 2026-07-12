High-value Nut Mission to be launched in Himachal Pradesh to promote temperate nut crop cultivation

CHANDIGARH: Aimed at strengthening Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector and enhancing farmers' income, the State government will launch the High Value Nut Mission (2026 to 2031) to promote the cultivation of high-value temperate nut crops, including walnut, almond, apricot and pine nut (chilgoza).

The mission seeks to address key challenges confronting the sector, such as ageing orchards, low productivity, inadequate post-harvest infrastructure and limited value-addition opportunities.

It also aims to create a robust ecosystem for sustainable horticultural growth through scientific orchard management, modern infrastructure and improved market access.

Over 1,000 hectares of land will be covered under orchard rejuvenation and high-density plantation.

Of them, 900 hectares of old and low-yielding orchards will be rejuvenated through scientific interventions such as canopy management, replacement of senile trees, soil health improvement and efficient water management practices.

Also, 100 hectares will be developed as model high-density plantations equipped with quality planting material, micro-irrigation systems, climate-resilient cultivation practices and other modern technologies.

To ensure the availability of certified, disease-free planting material, the government will establish four Hi-Tech Nurseries and two Centres of Excellence in major nut-growing regions.

These institutions will serve as Centres for research, training, demonstrations and extension services, enabling growers to adopt advanced orchard management practices and improve productivity.

To strengthen the value chain and improve market competitiveness, the mission envisages setting up 10 modern collection, grading, sorting, packaging, processing and value-addition units.

These facilities will reduce post-harvest losses, enhance product quality and facilitate better market linkages for growers.