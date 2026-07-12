Idols worth several crores stolen from Chakoti Math in Bihar's Samastipur, probe underway

PATNA: Unidentified miscreants stole idols of Gods and goddesses from an ancient temple in Bihar’s Samastipur district. The value of 200-year-old stolen idols made of ‘Ashtadhatu’ is estimated to be crores in the international market.

The incident took place at the historic 24 Avatar Dham Chakoti Math under Khanpur block, where thieves stole idols of Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, along with gold ornaments, silver items, and cash.

In addition, the thieves also escaped with a golden bow and arrow, a gold-plated umbrella, silver crowns, and cash from four donation boxes.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning after the priest found the temple’s locks broken and the antique idols missing.

After finding the sanctum sanctorum empty, the priest raised an alarm, drawing the attention of residents.

A police team from Khanpur police station rushed to the spot, and a dog squad was pressed into service to identify the culprits. The CCTV footage installed inside the temple was also obtained.

“So far, we have not been able to ascertain the identity of the thieves. Investigation is underway,” said SHO Ranjeet Kumar Choudhary.