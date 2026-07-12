India condemns attack on merchant vessel off Oman carrying 11 Indians; one missing

India on Sunday condemned the attack on the merchant vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, saying attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must stop.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 10 of the 11 Indian nationals on board had been rescued, while one remains missing.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

"We thank the Omani authorities for their support."