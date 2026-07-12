India declares one-day national mourning for Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad

NEW DELHI: India has declared a one-day national mourning on Monday following the death of former Amir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani who died on Sunday at the age of 74.

As a mark of respect, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across India on all government buildings where it is regularly displayed. There will also be no official entertainment on the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sheikh Hamad as a "visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity".

"We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024," Modi wrote on X.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju is expected to travel to Qatar to convey India's condolences to the Qatari leadership on behalf of the government.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who served as Amir of Qatar before handing over power to his son in 2013, continued to hold the title of "Father Amir" and remained an influential figure in the country's affairs for several years after his abdication.

Qatar has announced a four-day period of public mourning beginning July 12, during which the Amir will receive condolences from heads of state, members of the ruling family, dignitaries and citizens until July 15.

A close friend of India, Sheikh Hamad played a key role in strengthening bilateral ties during his tenure. The Indian community in Qatar expanded significantly under his leadership.

Hamad visited India on official visits in 1999, 2005 and 2012, besides making several private visits. His warmth towards India was reflected in his interactions with Indian leaders, including PM Modi during the latter's visit to Qatar in February 2024.