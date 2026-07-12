Indian American ex-Google executive shot dead in US; husband held

Indian American Sheetal Wrzesien, a former Google executive, was allegedly shot dead by her husband at their home in Cobb County, Georgia, in the US, according to a local media report.

The couple's son, Jason Wrzesien, was injured in the shooting at the family's residence on Laurel Creek Trail.

Police arrested the accused, 56-year-old Kirk B. Wrzesien, at the family's home on Tuesday night. He has been charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire at the couple's home in Smyrna shortly before 8 p.m. On reaching the scene, they found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead.

Kirk Wrzesien is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre.

Joanne Anderson, a neighbour who has lived on the street for more than 20 years, said she was stunned by the incident.

"I didn't know what was going on.

I didn't know if someone had a heart attack or what had happened," Anderson said, according to Atlanta News First.

(With inputs from PTI)