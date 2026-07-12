J&K police arrest three publishers over books allegedly glorifying militants, separatism

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence Unit (CIK) on Sunday arrested three publishers in a major crackdown on the circulation of two books allegedly glorifying militancy and separatism in government school libraries.
According to sources, those arrested are Inderpaul of Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora of Noida-based Dominant Publishers.
The arrests came days after a CIK team carried out raids in Jammu and Noida over the circulation of the two books in government libraries. The books had been supplied to government school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.
Sources said the three publishers were being questioned to ascertain their role in the publication and distribution of the books and to determine how the material was cleared for publication.
The police action follows the circulation of two controversial books — Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Dr Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu's Oberoi Book Service, and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Dr Suhant Giri and published by Delhi's Aurora Prakashan — in government libraries.
The books allegedly contain separate chapters on JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was executed in Delhi's Tihar Jail in 1984, jailed separatist leader Masarat Alam, slain separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone, late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, among others.
The publications also refer to Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Held Kashmir" and "Indian Occupied Kashmir", triggering widespread criticism.
Following the controversy, the School Education Department suspended eight officials, while a computer operator was sacked. The government also banned and blacklisted the authors and publishers in the Union Territory and ordered the withdrawal of their publications.
Officials said 251 copies of the two books distributed to government school libraries in Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur and Baramulla districts had been withdrawn.
Police registered a case under Sections 49 (abetment of an offence), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity and disharmony) and 353 (publishing or circulating false statements, rumours or reports) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Investigators are probing how the content allegedly glorifying militants and separatism was cleared and supplied to government libraries.
The government has ordered a high-level inquiry and directed a comprehensive audit of books and other academic material in government and recognised private schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres and public libraries.
The School Education and Higher Education departments have directed all government and recognised private schools, colleges, universities and public libraries to review books, journals, research publications, dissertations, theses, digital repositories and other educational resources, irrespective of when they were procured.
Authorities have directed that no material containing factually inaccurate, misleading, distorted, inflammatory or unlawful content, or content that promotes or justifies terrorism, violent extremism, radicalisation, secessionism or activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, should be retained or made available in educational institutions.
Vice-chancellors, principals, chief education officers, zonal education officers, heads of institutions, librarians and school managements have been tasked with screening books on their premises for "inappropriate or objectionable content."