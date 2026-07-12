J&K police arrest three publishers over books allegedly glorifying militants, separatism

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter Intelligence Unit (CIK) on Sunday arrested three publishers in a major crackdown on the circulation of two books allegedly glorifying militancy and separatism in government school libraries.

According to sources, those arrested are Inderpaul of Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora of Noida-based Dominant Publishers.

The arrests came days after a CIK team carried out raids in Jammu and Noida over the circulation of the two books in government libraries. The books had been supplied to government school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

Sources said the three publishers were being questioned to ascertain their role in the publication and distribution of the books and to determine how the material was cleared for publication.

The police action follows the circulation of two controversial books — Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Dr Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu's Oberoi Book Service, and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Dr Suhant Giri and published by Delhi's Aurora Prakashan — in government libraries.

The books allegedly contain separate chapters on JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was executed in Delhi's Tihar Jail in 1984, jailed separatist leader Masarat Alam, slain separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone, late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, among others.

The publications also refer to Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Held Kashmir" and "Indian Occupied Kashmir", triggering widespread criticism.