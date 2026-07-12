Kangana defends UP Governor's 'expert mothers' remark, claims 'nurturing' comes naturally to women

CHANDIGARH: Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday came out in support of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, whose controversial statements on women triggered massive criticism.

Addressing the 41st convocation of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur on July 9, the UP Governor had urged women to become "expert mothers" before aspiring to become IAS officers or teachers.

During her speech, she said, "Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother. Everyone should know how to cook."

Justifying her statement, Ranaut claimed that "nurturing comes naturally" to women and is one of their "greatest strengths."