Kangana defends UP Governor's 'expert mothers' remark, claims 'nurturing' comes naturally to women

CHANDIGARH: Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday came out in support of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, whose controversial statements on women triggered massive criticism.
Addressing the 41st convocation of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur on July 9, the UP Governor had urged women to become "expert mothers" before aspiring to become IAS officers or teachers.
During her speech, she said, "Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother. Everyone should know how to cook."
Justifying her statement, Ranaut claimed that "nurturing comes naturally" to women and is one of their "greatest strengths."
Sharing a video clip of the Governor's speech on X, where she is also heard saying that mothers must prepare daughters for all eventualities, including moving into the houses of their in-laws, Kangana said "feeding and nurturing" don’t have to be learnt as it comes naturally to women.
"When we were small my brother played football and cricket but I carefully built doll houses, stitched their clothes and cooked their food, much to everyone’s amusement in the house. I made small chulahs and pretended to be doll mom," she wrote in a post on X.
"It is not something that we need to learn, God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity; it is our true nature , that’s why women are called Devi, Shakti , Annapurna, Mata and many more such forms, but beyond all that it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture," she added.