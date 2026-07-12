Rain triggers landslide in Shimla; Cart Road blocked, traffic disrupted

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rainfall in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, triggered a landslide near the Lift area on Sunday morning, blocking the city's busy Cart Road, one of its main arterial routes. The incident caused major traffic disruptions and brought vehicular movement to a halt. No casualties have been reported so far.

The landslide occurred when debris, along with a tree, fell on the road near the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) headquarters, completely blocking traffic.

Teams from the district administration, police and other departments rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and began road clearance operations. Heavy machinery was also deployed, and restoration work is underway.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the road would soon be cleared for traffic. He also advised the public to follow the guidelines and warnings issued by the Meteorological Department and the district administration to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across the state on Sunday.

Concerns are also growing in other parts of Shimla as persistent rainfall continues to destabilise slopes. In Sanjauli's Bothwell area, near Government College, a major landslide occurred on Saturday, sending large quantities of earth and debris downhill and raising concerns for nearby houses. Officials visited the site to assess the damage and monitor the situation.

Another landslide in Rajhana village damaged several vehicles parked along the roadside after rocks, boulders and debris tumbled down the hillside. Although no one was injured, many vehicles sustained significant damage. Cleanup and restoration work is currently underway.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather alert for Kangra, Una, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts for Sunday. It has also warned that rainfall activity is likely to continue over the coming days.

The state machinery has advised people to avoid landslide-prone locations, riverbanks and other vulnerable areas. Residents have also been cautioned about possible waterlogging, slippery roads, traffic congestion and temporary disruptions to essential services as the monsoon remains active across Himachal Pradesh.