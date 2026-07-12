Security forces recover arms, gold, cash worth Rs 18 lakh with intel inputs from surrendered Maoists in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Dantewada police and security forces in Chhattisgarh have unearthed a massive Maoist dump hidden deep inside the forests, about 450 km south of Raipur, on Sunday.

Operating on precise intelligence, provided by the recently surrendered Maoists, joint forces recovered a substantial cache of arms, explosives, hard cash and gold hidden beneath the forest land that falls under the Barsur police station area.

The total valuation of the seized wealth stands at Rs 18 lakhs, which includes 116 grams of gold worth approximately Rs 16 lakhs and Rs 2,00,000 in cash. An assortment of tactical weaponry was also recovered.

Acting on the pinpoint coordinates revealed by the surrendered insurgents, the security teams launched a targeted combing operation through the dense forest and hilly terrain of Torma village.

The Maoists had buried these supplies across different subterranean locations, intending to launch ambushes on security personnel in future and sustain their unlawful operations in the region.

Senior police officials said that the fact that the recovery was entirely based on the intel inputs from surrendered cadres confirms their complete rejection of the Maoist ideology.

"These individuals have chosen the path of non-violence and progress by aiding in dismantling their former network's supply chains," officials noted.

Significantly, the seizure of the high-grade explosives and firearms has effectively dismantled an imminent and large-scale Maoist conspiracy aimed at targeting security patrols.

Following the successful operation, the Dantewada Police issued an earnest appeal to the remaining active insurgents in the region, urging them to shed the path of violence, abandon outdated extremist ideologies, and return to the social mainstream.