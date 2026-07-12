Security tightened at Srinagar martyrs' graveyard; NC minister stopped, PDP leaders allege house detentions

SRINAGAR: The authorities in Jammu& Kashmir have imposed a tight security cover around the martyrs' graveyard in downtown Srinagar to prevent political leaders from visiting the site to pay homage to the July 13, 1931, martyrs.
Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Education Minister Sakina Itoo was barred from visiting the martyrs' graveyard, while the opposition PDP alleged that many of its leaders had been placed under house detention.
Before the abrogation of Article 370, July 13 was observed as 'Martyrs' Day' in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state to mark the killing of 22 Kashmiri civilians by Dogra troops under Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931.
Police and paramilitary personnel have set up road barricades and placed concertina wire on the roads leading to the martyrs' graveyard at the Naqshband Sahib shrine in the Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar.
Police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gear have been deployed in strength in the area to restrict public movement. Besides, armoured vehicles have been stationed on the roads to foil any attempt by political parties to march towards the martyrs' graveyard.
Education Minister Sakina Itoo attempted to reach the graveyard in the early hours on Sunday but was stopped by security personnel.
"I tried to visit the Mazar-e-Shuhada at 4.30 am today to pay my humble tributes to our martyrs of 13th July. However, due to the heavy deployment of security forces and extensive barbed-wire barricading around the graves, I was prevented from entering. I was accompanied by the Provincial President of the JKNC Women's Wing, @sabiya_qadri Ji," the minister said in a post on X.
She also shared a video showing security personnel preventing them from moving towards the martyrs' graveyard.
The ruling party had also announced a programme to commemorate the July 13 martyrs, which included a visit to the martyrs' graveyard at 8 am, Quran recitation, addresses by party leaders, and special prayers.
The party had asked its leaders, workers and the public to participate in the observance.
However, in view of the security restrictions, the party did not attempt to reach the graveyard and is likely to hold a function at its headquarters in Srinagar instead.
Tight security arrangements were also put in place at the high-security Gupkar area in Srinagar, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah, and several NC leaders reside.
The Chief Minister was placed under house detention on July 13 last year, and a day later, he scaled the wall of the martyrs' graveyard to pay homage to the July 13 martyrs.
Meanwhile, the opposition PDP alleged that many of its leaders had been placed under house arrest.
"Party spokesperson Mehboob Beg, MLA Budgam Aga Syed Muntazir, District President Srinagar Abdul Qayoom Bhat, and District President Baramulla Rafiq Ahmad Rather have been confined and prevented from moving out of their homes," a PDP spokesperson said.
He said such curbs on democratic rights and peaceful political activity were unacceptable and reflected an attempt to suppress history and silence dissent.
The PDP, however, is planning to hold a commemorative function in memory of the July 13, 1931, martyrs at its party headquarters in Srinagar, where banners and posters have been put up in their remembrance.
Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, along with senior leaders and workers, reached the party headquarters to offer floral tributes to the July 13, 1931, martyrs.
Before the abrogation of Article 370, a customary wreath-laying ceremony by the head of the government used to be held every year at the martyrs' graveyard at Naqshband Sahib on July 13. The ceremony had taken place even when the BJP was sharing power with the PDP.
'Martyrs' Day' was also a state holiday until August 5, 2019.
However, after the abrogation of Article 370, the Lieutenant Governor's administration removed July 13 from the list of gazetted holidays in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.
After the NC government assumed office in October 2024, Kashmir-based political parties began pressing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to restore the public holiday. However, the NC government has so far been unable to restore the gazetted holiday, which the party continues to observe as 'Martyrs' Day'.