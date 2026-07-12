Security tightened at Srinagar martyrs' graveyard; NC minister stopped, PDP leaders allege house detentions

SRINAGAR: The authorities in Jammu& Kashmir have imposed a tight security cover around the martyrs' graveyard in downtown Srinagar to prevent political leaders from visiting the site to pay homage to the July 13, 1931, martyrs.

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Education Minister Sakina Itoo was barred from visiting the martyrs' graveyard, while the opposition PDP alleged that many of its leaders had been placed under house detention.

Before the abrogation of Article 370, July 13 was observed as 'Martyrs' Day' in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state to mark the killing of 22 Kashmiri civilians by Dogra troops under Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931.

Police and paramilitary personnel have set up road barricades and placed concertina wire on the roads leading to the martyrs' graveyard at the Naqshband Sahib shrine in the Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar.

Police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gear have been deployed in strength in the area to restrict public movement. Besides, armoured vehicles have been stationed on the roads to foil any attempt by political parties to march towards the martyrs' graveyard.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo attempted to reach the graveyard in the early hours on Sunday but was stopped by security personnel.

"I tried to visit the Mazar-e-Shuhada at 4.30 am today to pay my humble tributes to our martyrs of 13th July. However, due to the heavy deployment of security forces and extensive barbed-wire barricading around the graves, I was prevented from entering. I was accompanied by the Provincial President of the JKNC Women's Wing, @sabiya_qadri Ji," the minister said in a post on X.