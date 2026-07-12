Srinagar martyrs' graveyard sealed; Muftis allege house arrest ahead of July 13 tribute marches

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have sealed the martyrs' graveyard in downtown Srinagar on Sunday as a precaution ahead of commemorative marches called by mainstream and separatist parties to pay tribute to the July 13, 1931 martyrs.

Police and paramilitary personnel set up barricades on roads leading to the martyrs' graveyard at the Naqashband Sahib shrine in the Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar. Security personnel equipped with anti-riot gear were deployed in strength to restrict public movement.

Armoured vehicles were also stationed on approach roads to prevent any attempt by political parties to march to the graveyard.

Before the abrogation of Article 370, July 13 was observed as Martyrs' Day in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the killing of 22 Kashmiri civilians by Dogra troops under Maharaja Hari Singh in 1931.

Every year, the head of the government traditionally laid wreaths at the martyrs' graveyard at Naqashband Sahib on July 13. The ceremony continued even when the BJP shared power with the PDP.

Martyrs' Day also remained a state holiday until August 5, 2019. However, after the abrogation of Article 370, the Lieutenant Governor's administration removed July 13 from the list of gazetted holidays in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged on Sunday that she and her mother, Mehbooba Mufti, had been placed under house arrest. "We have been placed under house arrest on the eve of Martyrs Day for reasons best known to JK Police," Iltija posted on X.

"This is the normalcy they claim to have established in Kashmir? Make no mistake, the local government too is hand in glove using police in Sidhra to demolish homes & place opponents in detention when convenient," she said and further live-streamed the barricading of the entrance to their home in the Khimber area on the outskirts of Srinagar.