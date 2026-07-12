Two-day national conference on NextGen administrative and e-governance reforms to be held in Shillong

NEW DELHI: A two-day national conference on "NextGen Administrative and e-Governance Reforms" will be held in Shillong on July 13 and 14.
More than 300 delegates, comprising senior officials from the Central and State Governments, District Collectors, policymakers, academics and public administration practitioners, will participate in the event.
The conference is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in partnership with the Government of Meghalaya.
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, as well as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office handling Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, will jointly inaugurate the conference with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.
According to an official source, the conference will serve as a national forum to showcase pioneering governance initiatives and encourage greater collaboration among governments.
During the two days of the conference, the delegates will examine Prime Minister's Award-winning initiatives from 2023 and 2024, projects recognised under the National Awards for e-Governance, exemplary governance practices from Meghalaya, and State Collaborative Initiative (SCI) projects supported by DARPG across the North Eastern region.
The presentations will span a broad spectrum of themes, including district development, digital governance, cyber security, public service delivery, healthcare, education, banking, consumer protection, urban administration, rural development and the application of emerging technologies in governance.
As part of the conference, proceedings will begin with a dedicated session highlighting Meghalaya's governance innovations, focusing on citizen-centric reforms that have improved administrative efficiency and strengthened public service delivery.
This will be followed by presentations on Prime Minister's Award-winning initiatives, showcasing successful district-level interventions that have delivered measurable outcomes in areas such as holistic development, education, rural livelihoods and the Aspirational District Programme.
As an official source further added here, a subsequent session will feature projects honoured under the National Awards for e-Governance 2026.
The presentations will demonstrate how Ministries, State Governments, Urban Local Bodies and public institutions are harnessing advanced digital technologies to transform governance.
The several case studies, shared at the conference, will cover sectors including urban governance, healthcare, digital banking, pilgrimage management, Panchayati Raj institutions, consumer protection and cyber security, with an emphasis on scalable solutions that can be replicated across the country.
Another key segment of the conference will focus on the development of the North Eastern region, highlighting initiatives led by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC).
Discussions will also explore innovative interventions in bamboo and agarwood value chains, tourism, regional infrastructure, project monitoring and inter-state cooperation aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth.
“The programme will also include a special session on DARPG-supported State Collaborative Initiative (SCI) projects from Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. Delegates will be introduced to a range of technology-driven governance models, including digital public service platforms, project monitoring systems, consumer grievance redressal mechanisms and public safety solutions that have strengthened governance capacity across the region”, an official source added further.
"The conference also aims to accelerate digital transformation in public administration, promote citizen-focused service delivery, encourage the wider adoption of successful governance models and facilitate the sharing of knowledge on emerging technologies to build a more transparent, efficient and responsive administrative system,” official sources said.