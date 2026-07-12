Two-day national conference on NextGen administrative and e-governance reforms to be held in Shillong

NEW DELHI: A two-day national conference on "NextGen Administrative and e-Governance Reforms" will be held in Shillong on July 13 and 14.

More than 300 delegates, comprising senior officials from the Central and State Governments, District Collectors, policymakers, academics and public administration practitioners, will participate in the event.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in partnership with the Government of Meghalaya.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, as well as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office handling Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, will jointly inaugurate the conference with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

According to an official source, the conference will serve as a national forum to showcase pioneering governance initiatives and encourage greater collaboration among governments.

During the two days of the conference, the delegates will examine Prime Minister's Award-winning initiatives from 2023 and 2024, projects recognised under the National Awards for e-Governance, exemplary governance practices from Meghalaya, and State Collaborative Initiative (SCI) projects supported by DARPG across the North Eastern region.

The presentations will span a broad spectrum of themes, including district development, digital governance, cyber security, public service delivery, healthcare, education, banking, consumer protection, urban administration, rural development and the application of emerging technologies in governance.

As part of the conference, proceedings will begin with a dedicated session highlighting Meghalaya's governance innovations, focusing on citizen-centric reforms that have improved administrative efficiency and strengthened public service delivery.

This will be followed by presentations on Prime Minister's Award-winning initiatives, showcasing successful district-level interventions that have delivered measurable outcomes in areas such as holistic development, education, rural livelihoods and the Aspirational District Programme.

As an official source further added here, a subsequent session will feature projects honoured under the National Awards for e-Governance 2026.