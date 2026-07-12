When Manmohan Singh stood by ECI, calling it the 'soul of democracy', SY Quraishi's new book reveals

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi has offered a revealing account of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s unwavering commitment to democratic institutions in his forthcoming book, 'India and I: A Hundred Memories, Not a Memoir', scheduled for release on July 24.

Among the many episodes chronicled in the book, one stands out as a powerful reflection of Singh’s deep respect for the Election Commission of India (ECI) and his belief in its central role in safeguarding Indian democracy.

Recalling the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Quraishi writes that the ECI found itself at the centre of a political controversy after then Union Law Minister Salman Khurshid promised at an election rally that if the Congress returned to power, the reservation quota for Muslims in government jobs would be increased from 4.5% to 9%.

The BJP immediately approached the Commission, alleging that the announcement violated the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits the announcement of new schemes once the election process is underway.

"The BJP promptly complained of a Model Code violation, which stipulated that no new scheme could be announced after the election process is set in motion and MCC, Model Code of Conduct, kicked in," Quraishi writes.

"We held hearings for four days. Abhishek Manu Singhvi led the Congress side, Arun Jaitley, the BJP, two formidable minds sparring over where a campaign promise ended and an inducement began. Eventually, we censured Khurshid, the strongest action available under the Code," he recalls.

The decision drew criticism from sections of the Congress, with some leaders accusing the Commission of becoming "arrogant or arbitrary".

While criticism itself did not concern him, Quraishi says attempts to undermine the institution did. "Criticism never bothers me; innuendo that chips away at institutional credibility does. This loose talk was not acceptable," Quraishi writes.