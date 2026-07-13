Bastar gets books in tribal tongues under NEP

RAIPUR: For decades, the primary educational challenge in Bastar was building schools and bringing children to them. Now the focus has convincingly moved to ensuring that children stay in those classrooms, learning with vibrant confidence by teaching in local tribal languages.

The tribal languages are integrated through a Multilingual Education (MLE) framework, transforming schools into familiar, welcoming spaces for first-generation learners.

This educational shift lies in a simple yet intentional textbook design. Classrooms often receive children who have had little to no prior exposure to Hindi. To ease this transition, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) designed textbooks in a bilingual layout: Hindi text is printed on one page, while the exact translation in the child’s local language is printed on the facing page.

Because many of these indigenous languages do not possess their own distinct script (leepi), the tribal and regional languages are written using the Devanagari script. This allows teachers to read the text easily. Instruction begins entirely in the child’s home language, building immediate comprehension before gradually introducing Hindi as a second language.

The SCERT multilingual education programme proudly covers 2.60 lakh primary students across 6,937 schools, driven forward by 7,650 specially trained teachers. Currently, students in Classes I and II are reaping the benefits of this bilingual syllabus, which seamlessly blends Hindi with nine distinct local tongues: Halbi, Bhatri, Dhurvi, Chhattisgarhi, Dorli, Madia, and three distinct regional variants of Gondi (Kanker, Bastar, and Dantewada).