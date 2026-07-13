BJP takes a dig at Congress, says Modi’s foreign visits making up for UPA misses

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to three countries had achieved several key milestones in the economic and investment sectors and fired a fresh salvo against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks against India.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted the outcomes of the Prime Minister’s visits to New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia.
The party also took a dig at the Congress, saying that Australia, during the UPA government, had denied supplying uranium to India in 2010. “But now, during PM Modi’s visit to Australia, a significant agreement has been reached between India and Australia regarding uranium supply. Under this agreement, Australia will now supply uranium to India,” he claimed.
Patra further said that India has signed agreements with 35 countries under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership in the field of rare earth elements and critical minerals.
Highlighting the outcomes of the PM’s three-nation tour, Patra said India had signed important agreements on defence and maritime cooperation, while a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) had been signed between India and Australia.
While outlining the achievements of the PM’s recent several foreign visits, Patra also launched a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of acting like an agent of China and making statements against India.
In a veiled attack on the Congress, Patra alleged, “A few days ago, Rahul went to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands acting like an agent of China and made statements against India there.” He further mocked the Congress leader, saying the PM had returned after securing victories for the country, while Rahul Gandhi, currently abroad, must be “conspiring” behind closed doors against India.