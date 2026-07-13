BRICS ministers adopt resolution on sustainable infra in transport sector

NEW DELHI: Marking a significant milestone in deepening transport cooperation among member countries, the 3rd BRICS transport ministers’ meeting concluded in Nagpur under India’s BRICS chairship 2026. A resolution on infrastructure circularity and other areas was adopted during the meeting.

The ministerial declaration was unanimously adopted, outlining shared ideas and a framework for collaboration on circularity in infrastructure, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Transport Decarbonisation, Urban Mobility Hub, Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation and BRICS Railway Research Network, according to an official release.

The ministerial meeting, held on Saturday, was preceded by the 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group (TWG) Senior Officials’ Meeting on July 9-10, during which senior officials finalised the agenda outcomes.

The communique stated that with a consensus and a participative approach, the transport ministers and heads of delegation were able to conclude the declaration, which captured collective commitment across all the priority areas.

The deliberations reflected the spirit of BRICS, of mutual respect, equality and consensus, it added.