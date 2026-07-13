BRICS ministers adopt resolution on sustainable infra in transport sector

NEW DELHI: Marking a significant milestone in deepening transport cooperation among member countries, the 3rd BRICS transport ministers’ meeting concluded in Nagpur under India’s BRICS chairship 2026. A resolution on infrastructure circularity and other areas was adopted during the meeting.
The ministerial declaration was unanimously adopted, outlining shared ideas and a framework for collaboration on circularity in infrastructure, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Transport Decarbonisation, Urban Mobility Hub, Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation and BRICS Railway Research Network, according to an official release.
The ministerial meeting, held on Saturday, was preceded by the 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group (TWG) Senior Officials’ Meeting on July 9-10, during which senior officials finalised the agenda outcomes.
The communique stated that with a consensus and a participative approach, the transport ministers and heads of delegation were able to conclude the declaration, which captured collective commitment across all the priority areas.
The deliberations reflected the spirit of BRICS, of mutual respect, equality and consensus, it added.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari thanked all the members of the delegation for their support in achieving the successful outcome of the ministerial meeting.
“India expressed its appreciation for the constructive engagement and valuable contributions of all BRICS member countries, whose collective efforts enabled the successful conclusion of the meeting.
India also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of these initiatives to the successive BRICS chairship,” the release said. It added that the meeting brought together transport ministers, senior officials and technical experts from BRICS member countries.
The four-day programme, comprising the senior officials’ meeting, the transport ministers’ meeting and bilateral engagements, also featured cultural presentations showcasing the rich diversity of BRICS nations.
The meet provided a valuable platform to deepen mutual understanding, foster people-to-people connections, and strengthen both interpersonal and institutional ties among the participating delegations, the release added.