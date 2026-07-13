CBI busts one crore MBA scholarship fraud; identifies nexus between Bhopal business school and bank official

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has unearthed an alleged fraud related to siphoning of Rs 99.48 lakh government scholarship money meant for MBA students into 118 fraudulent accounts opened in a nationalised bank’s branch in Bhopal.

The alleged fraud which happened between January 2020 and October 2021 was carried out by an unholy nexus, comprising then UCO Bank Habibganj branch’s senior manager Prema Verma and at least five officials, faculty and staff of a private business school, Academy of Management College-Bhopal.

Based on the preliminary enquiry which was carried out by the CBI over a period of over three months, a regular case has been recently registered against six named accused under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 provisions, against six named accused and others by the investigating agency’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) in Bhopal. The entire probe is now being carried out by a team headed by Inspector Nazim Khan.

Those named in the FIR include then UCO Bank’s Habibganj-Bhopal branch’s senior manager Prema Verma, the private business school’s director Vinay Malhotra, his brother Aditya Malhotra, the concerned educational institution’s assistant professors Manoj Jain and Vinesh Meshram, besides the college’s former employee Ram Singh Verma.