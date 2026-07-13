Chhattisgarh Assembly adjourned after BJP-Congress clash over Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Monday, with proceedings being adjourned for the day after a heated confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over alleged financial irregularities in donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The first day of the Monsoon Session began on a sombre note as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the House in paying tributes to renowned Pandwani singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai following her demise. The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and paid homage to the legendary folk artist.

However, the atmosphere turned tense during Question Hour after the opposition, led by Leader of the Opposition Charandas Mahant, moved an Adjournment Motion seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged theft of devotees' donations meant for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Congress members accused the BJP of shielding those responsible for the alleged embezzlement, calling it an attack on people's faith. Mahant argued that since the Assembly had earlier passed a resolution welcoming the construction of the Ram Mandir, it should also condemn the alleged misappropriation of donation funds.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel described the alleged irregularities as "dacoity".