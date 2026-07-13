Coal India, ISRO to run AI analysis on Dhanbad fire data for mine safety policy

RANCHI: Now, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and predictive analytics will be used to enhance surveillance over underground fire, which has been smoldering for decades at Jharia in Dhanbad.

To track these fires through advanced technology, Coal India Limited has signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to develop an AI-powered satellite monitoring dashboard for coal mines across the country.

Jharia’s fire-affected areas are expected to benefit significantly from the system, which will help detect underground coal fires, assess their potential spread and enable continuous monitoring of vulnerable zones. The platform will leverage AI, ML, and predictive analytics to enhance surveillance.

The deal was announced by Coal India Limited, saying the initiative will improve the accuracy, efficiency, and transparency of mine monitoring.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space, Government of India, for developing a satellite-based geospatial dashboard to support monitoring and visualization of mining activities across Coal India Limited,”

Coal India Limited posted on social media platform X. The MoU was signed online during a programme held at NRSC, Hyderabad, with the Coal India team participating from our Corporate Office in Kolkata, it added.