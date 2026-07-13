Congress says Modi's 'na khaunga' anti-graft pitch became 'khaunga, khane doonga aur khilaunga'

The Congress on Monday sharpened its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling his "na khaunga na khane doonga" pledge a "hoax" and alleging that his government has delivered "minimum governance, maximum cover-ups."

The opposition party claimed that under Modi's leadership, the reality has been "khaunga, khane doonga, aur khilaunga." Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasised that Modi became prime minister in May 2014, boasting of his "na khaunga na khane doonga" promise.

"That this was a hoax became evident soon thereafter when Dr Manmohan Singh described the November 8, 2016, demonetisation as 'organised loot and legalised plunder'," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He claimed that the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation was forcibly merged with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to cover up a Rs 20,000 crore "scam" that occurred during Modi's tenure as chief minister of Gujarat.

Ramesh argued that the introduction of electoral bonds was a part of a massive Rs 4 lakh crore "chanda do, dhanda lo" scam.

"The explosive growth of the Modani empire revealed the true nature of the Modi regime, as was proved by the 100 questions asked of the prime minister in the Congress' 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun' series," Ramesh said.

He pointed out that serious questions regarding the Rafale deal have never been satisfactorily answered.

"A wholly non-transparent and non-accountable PM CARES Fund was created. The CAG has been weakened, but even so, there have been reports detailing very significant fraudulent expenditures in the Modi Government's flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana," Ramesh claimed.

"In recent weeks, further evidence of the hollowness of the 'na khaunga na khane doonga' bombast has emerged, the massive 'Chanda Chori Aastha Dhoka' at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya executed by members of the RSS-BJP ecosystem has shocked the nation's conscience," he added.