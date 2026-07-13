CPM's John Brittas writes to CEC over 'mandatory' parent declaration in online Form 6

NEW DELHI: The leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) in the Rajya Sabha, John Brittas, on Monday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar challenging the “legality” of the mandatory declaration on the inclusion of parents or grandparents in the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the online Form 6.

The online form does not allow submission of Form 6 without completing this section, even though it is not marked as mandatory, Brittas claimed.

He pointed out that the Election Commission (EC) had effectively altered the statutory Form 6 without any amendment to the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, or any corresponding notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Official Gazette.

Seeking the immediate withdrawal of the provision, he said a statutory form, being part of subordinate legislation, cannot be amended through administrative instructions or software modifications.

“Form 6 is not an administrative document that can be modified at executive discretion. It is a statutory form prescribed under Rules 13(1) and 26 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, framed by the Central Government in exercise of powers conferred under Section 28 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Once a form is prescribed by statutory rules, it becomes an integral part of subordinate legislation,” his letter read.

The “illegality” assumes even greater significance because it directly affects the exercise of democratic rights, Brittas added.