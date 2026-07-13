Flash floods damage bridges, roads and buildings in Arunachal's Kurung Kumey

GUWAHATI: Flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district wreaked havoc on Monday, damaging infrastructure and disrupting road connectivity.
Officials said the flash floods were triggered by continuous heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Kumey River. The floods washed away two Bailey bridges and a suspension bridge, disrupting connectivity.
An inspection bungalow at Parsi-Parlo was partially damaged.
“The widespread flash flooding caused significant damages in Parsi-Parlo circle and Damin subdivision of Kurung Kumey district,” a government statement said.
According to the statement, a school, a Baptist church and two Catholic church prayer centres were “completely damaged”, while two private houses were partially damaged. The floods also damaged standing agricultural and horticultural crops.
“The district administration is in constant touch with paramilitary forces, BRO, police, public and other stakeholders to carry out relief and restoration work,” the statement further stated.
In Pakke Kessang district, a landslide on National Highway 13 near Pakro village disrupted road connectivity.
Similarly, a stretch of road near the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng district was washed away following heavy rain.
Assam is also reeling under floods, with Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Jorhat among the affected districts.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have affected 9,616 people across 61 villages.
The India Meteorological Department forecast moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places in Guwahati and adjoining areas on Monday and over the next two to three days, prompting the state government to issue an advisory.
“District authorities and ASDMA are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are being kept on alert. In view of the situation, ASDMA requests all the people of Guwahati city to take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant,” ASDMA said in the advisory.
It further advised daily commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Residents of low-lying and hillside areas were advised to remain alert for signs of flooding or landslides.
Flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall brought vehicular movement through Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati to a standstill for several hours on Sunday. Jorabat serves as a key transit route to upper Assam and Meghalaya.