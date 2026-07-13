Flash floods damage bridges, roads and buildings in Arunachal's Kurung Kumey

GUWAHATI: Flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district wreaked havoc on Monday, damaging infrastructure and disrupting road connectivity.

Officials said the flash floods were triggered by continuous heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Kumey River. The floods washed away two Bailey bridges and a suspension bridge, disrupting connectivity.

An inspection bungalow at Parsi-Parlo was partially damaged.

“The widespread flash flooding caused significant damages in Parsi-Parlo circle and Damin subdivision of Kurung Kumey district,” a government statement said.

According to the statement, a school, a Baptist church and two Catholic church prayer centres were “completely damaged”, while two private houses were partially damaged. The floods also damaged standing agricultural and horticultural crops.

“The district administration is in constant touch with paramilitary forces, BRO, police, public and other stakeholders to carry out relief and restoration work,” the statement further stated.

In Pakke Kessang district, a landslide on National Highway 13 near Pakro village disrupted road connectivity.

Similarly, a stretch of road near the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng district was washed away following heavy rain.