Insider track | The great seating switch

The forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will witness a striking change in the Rajya Sabha, where political allegiances may be reflected in both debate and seating arrangements. Three former Trinamool Congress members—Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Prakash Chik Baraik—are expected to return as BJP MPs after resigning their Rajya Sabha seats and joining the party. Rewarded with Rajya Sabha nominations within hours of induction, they will move from the Opposition to the Treasury benches, defending the government against former colleagues. “Politics has no permanent friends or enemies,” remarked a senior BJP leader, adding their arrival would further strengthen the NDA’s numerical position there.
Rahul’s absence a talking point
As the INDIA bloc prepares for a stormy Monsoon Session, the absence of Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has become a talking point. “Missing Rahul Gandhi” posters across parts of Delhi have fuelled speculation, while even senior Congress leaders admit they are unaware of his schedule. Insiders, however, expect him to return from a foreign visit shortly before Parliament convenes on July 20. His absence has deprived the party of its principal rallying point as infighting intensifies in Punjab and Goa, while the Chhatron Ki Goonj campaign remains on hold. With shifting Opposition equations, leaders privately concede that Gandhi’s absence has complicated coordination and affected morale within the INDIA bloc.
Four ministers under spotlight
Whether they are reshuffled, moved to organisational responsibilities or retained in the Cabinet, only time will tell. Four BJP ministers in the Modi government have repeatedly found themselves in the spotlight in recent months, often placing the government in awkward and embarrassing positions over various issues. Party circles are abuzz with speculation that they may gradually be shifted to organisational roles, where their election management and policy experience could be better utilised. If retained, the Opposition is expected to continue using their controversies as political ammunition. The BJP’s record suggests ministers rarely resign immediately, preferring instead to sideline them during Cabinet reshuffles after controversies subside, depending on the political situation.
Sacred relics in mission mode
As part of its cultural diplomacy initiative, the Centre has increasingly begun sending sacred relics of Lord Buddha abroad for international exhibitions and festivals. Sources said the step has emerged as a powerful medium for spreading the message of global peace and harmony, highlighting Buddha’s teachings on non-violence, compassion, and inner awakening amid growing uncertainty. The trend has encouraged several states and Union Territories to seek similar exhibitions within India. An exposition of the Holy Relics of Tathagata was held in Ladakh in April. Arunachal Pradesh, home to the iconic Tawang Monastery, has now requested the Centre for a similar exhibition in the state.
No more digital maze
The PMO has strongly flagged outdated ministry and department websites, telling secretaries that many portals remain stuck in a time warp, with sections left untouched for years. Officials reportedly struggle to navigate them, let alone ordinary citizens. The message is clear: simplify, modernise and design websites for the aam aadmi rather than only for those familiar with bureaucratic systems. The PMO has indicated that a digital makeover should focus on cleaner design, updated content and easier navigation. At present, users searching for subsidy details under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme or information on setting up a vehicle manufacturing unit often find themselves lost in an online treasure hunt.