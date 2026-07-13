Insider track | The great seating switch

Sacred relics in mission mode

As part of its cultural diplomacy initiative, the Centre has increasingly begun sending sacred relics of Lord Buddha abroad for international exhibitions and festivals. Sources said the step has emerged as a powerful medium for spreading the message of global peace and harmony, highlighting Buddha’s teachings on non-violence, compassion, and inner awakening amid growing uncertainty. The trend has encouraged several states and Union Territories to seek similar exhibitions within India. An exposition of the Holy Relics of Tathagata was held in Ladakh in April. Arunachal Pradesh, home to the iconic Tawang Monastery, has now requested the Centre for a similar exhibition in the state.

No more digital maze

The PMO has strongly flagged outdated ministry and department websites, telling secretaries that many portals remain stuck in a time warp, with sections left untouched for years. Officials reportedly struggle to navigate them, let alone ordinary citizens. The message is clear: simplify, modernise and design websites for the aam aadmi rather than only for those familiar with bureaucratic systems. The PMO has indicated that a digital makeover should focus on cleaner design, updated content and easier navigation. At present, users searching for subsidy details under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme or information on setting up a vehicle manufacturing unit often find themselves lost in an online treasure hunt.