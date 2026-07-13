INTERVIEW | Space station, human missions to Moon among India's plans for next decade: Shubhanshu Shukla

India's second astronaut to travel to space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, says the country's next decade in space exploration will be defined by ambitious human spaceflight missions, indigenous launch capabilities, and the eventual construction of an Indian space station.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE’s Khyati Shah, during the launch of his book 'Second Orbit' in Hyderabad, Shukla reflected on his journey from a classroom to space, the pride of representing India aboard the International Space Station, the scientific experiments conducted for India's future missions, and his message to the next generation to stay focused and persevere.

Excerpts:

Why did you choose the title 'Second Orbit'? What is the idea behind the name?

The title Second Orbit is a tribute to India's first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, who travelled to space in 1984 aboard the Soviet space station Salyut 7. His mission marked India's first human presence in space. It then took 41 years for another Indian to travel to space, and my journey became part of what I call India's "second orbit." The title symbolises not just my mission but also acknowledges the legacy of the first mission and the continuation of India's human spaceflight journey. It is my way of paying tribute to that historic achievement while looking ahead to the future.

Does the book contain stories or experiences that you have never spoken about publicly?

Yes, quite a few. Whenever I interact with students, young people or audiences during public events, the conversations are usually brief. There is never enough time to explain the complete journey or discuss the experiences that shaped me. The book gives me the opportunity to tell those stories in detail—from my days in the classroom and my training as a fighter pilot to eventually becoming an astronaut. It also talks about the challenges, the preparation, the emotions, and many behind-the-scenes moments that people have never heard before. I hope readers enjoy that personal side of the journey.