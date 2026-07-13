Jaipur Diary | Bhajan Lal got caught in Bhupendra’s whirlpool?

Gossip in Rajasthan is swirling around Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, with many wondering whether the controversy surrounding Yadav could also create trouble for the CM. The buzz intensified after reports that officials linked to Yadav were removed following directions from the PMO, though the reasons remain undisclosed. Many claim PM Modi was upset over two incidents related to the Rajasthan refinery. The first was the postponement of its inauguration after a fire in April. The second was the planting of a peepal tree instead of a khejri tree during the July 4 inauguration, though Modi referred to the khejri in his speech.