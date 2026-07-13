Jaipur Diary | Bhajan Lal got caught in Bhupendra’s whirlpool?

Gossip in Rajasthan is swirling around Union minister Bhupendra Yadav and CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, with many wondering whether the controversy surrounding Yadav could also create trouble for the CM. The buzz intensified after reports that officials linked to Yadav were removed following directions from the PMO, though the reasons remain undisclosed. Many claim PM Modi was upset over two incidents related to the Rajasthan refinery. The first was the postponement of its inauguration after a fire in April. The second was the planting of a peepal tree instead of a khejri tree during the July 4 inauguration, though Modi referred to the khejri in his speech.
Delimitation buzz sparks fresh political chatter
Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s political journey continues to be the subject of intense speculation in BJP circles. In the latest twist, political gossip has shifted to the proposed delimitation exercise. A BJP-affiliated study group’s report has recommended increasing Rajasthan’s Lok Sabha seats from 25 to 37, with 12 constituencies proposed to be reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. According to the report, Dushyant’s seat, considered a stronghold of the Raje family, could be reserved for ST candidates. Political observers say that if the Delimitation Commission eventually adopts a similar formula.
Wrong blood group mentioned for Dhankhar
A clerical error in an official medical communication concerning former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s treatment in Jaipur has raised questions over administrative negligence. Fortunately, the mistake was detected in time. Sources say that as part of the medical protocol during Dhankhar’s treatment at a private hospital, an official letter was sent by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Jaipur to SMS Hospital for arranging a reserve unit of blood. But the letter mentioned Dhankhar’s blood group as O negative instead of A positive, even though Dhankhar’s secretary had specifically instructed officials to reserve A-positive blood.
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com