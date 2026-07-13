Jharkhand panchayat fines accused Rs 1 lakh for alleged rape of minor, spends Rs 20,000 of it on feast

RANCHI: In an alleged attempt to suppress the rape of a three-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a village panchayat reportedly imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the accused instead of alerting the police.
The accused, Sunil Lohra, allegedly paid Rs 20,000 on the spot, which was reportedly used by some panchayat members to organise a feast with mutton and liquor. Before the matter could be suppressed, however, police reached the village, registered an FIR based on the victim's mother's complaint and arrested the accused.
"The main accused has been arrested and sent to jail, while the police are still looking into the allegations that the matter was tried to be suppressed. If the allegations are found to be true, action, against those found involved in it, will be taken accordingly," said Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman.
An FIR was registered based on the victim's mother's statement and action was taken, he added.
Arangi Panchayat Mukhiya Lodo Ekka, meanwhile, claimed he was unaware of the incident, saying he had not been informed about the panchayat meeting and learnt of the matter only after the police arrived.
According to villagers, the three-year-old girl was raped on Saturday in Palma village under the Ghaghra police station limits in Gumla district. Instead of seeking justice for the victim's family, the village panchayat allegedly attempted to suppress the matter, they said.
Villagers said the child was first taken to a private doctor after the incident. A panchayat meeting was subsequently convened in the village on Sunday, where a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the accused.
"The accused was warned to deposit the full amount within a week. Shockingly, the panchayat immediately collected Rs 20,000 from the accused. Subsequently, some members of the panchayat used that money to host a party with mutton and liquor," said a villager requesting anonymity.
Some members of the panchayat appeared to portray their decision as an act of justice, but their actions allegedly amounted to an attempt to suppress the case.
According to reports, the accused arrived at the victim's house around 4 pm on Saturday. At the time, the girl was at home with her mother. Sunil allegedly offered to look after the child so that the woman could attend to her chores. He then allegedly took the girl into a room and raped her.
When the child started crying and was found bleeding, her mother rushed to her. The matter was subsequently brought before the village panchayat.
The child was initially taken to a private doctor for examination.
A panchayat meeting was later held on Sunday, where a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the accused in an alleged attempt to suppress the matter. The matter came to light after a villager informed the police, who rushed to the village on Sunday.
Police alleged that a feast funded by the Rs 20,000 paid by the accused to the panchayat was underway when they arrived. The accused was arrested at the scene, while police are also examining allegations that some panchayat members attempted to suppress the case.