Jharkhand panchayat fines accused Rs 1 lakh for alleged rape of minor, spends Rs 20,000 of it on feast

RANCHI: In an alleged attempt to suppress the rape of a three-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a village panchayat reportedly imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on the accused instead of alerting the police.

The accused, Sunil Lohra, allegedly paid Rs 20,000 on the spot, which was reportedly used by some panchayat members to organise a feast with mutton and liquor. Before the matter could be suppressed, however, police reached the village, registered an FIR based on the victim's mother's complaint and arrested the accused.

"The main accused has been arrested and sent to jail, while the police are still looking into the allegations that the matter was tried to be suppressed. If the allegations are found to be true, action, against those found involved in it, will be taken accordingly," said Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman.

An FIR was registered based on the victim's mother's statement and action was taken, he added.

Arangi Panchayat Mukhiya Lodo Ekka, meanwhile, claimed he was unaware of the incident, saying he had not been informed about the panchayat meeting and learnt of the matter only after the police arrived.

According to villagers, the three-year-old girl was raped on Saturday in Palma village under the Ghaghra police station limits in Gumla district. Instead of seeking justice for the victim's family, the village panchayat allegedly attempted to suppress the matter, they said.