One Assam Rifles jawan killed, four others injured in suspected IED blast in Nagaland

GUWAHATI: One Assam Rifles personnel was killed while four others from the paramilitary force were injured in a bomb blast in Nagaland on Monday.

The explosion occurred near Sukhovi in the Chumoukedima district in the afternoon. The victims were reportedly returning to adjoining Dimapur town from Sukhovi in a convoy of vehicles when the explosion occurred.

“One person died while four others were injured,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Nikho Venuh told The New Indian Express from the site of incident.

There are reports that it was an IED (improvised explosive device) that went off. However, Nikho said the matter was under investigation. He further stated that a bomb disposal squad was at the site of incident, trying to ascertain the nature of blast.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

In a social media video, locals were seen evacuating some of the injured in private vehicles.

Last week, suspected militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district had ambushed an Assam Rifles patrol, killing two personnel. A few other soldiers were also injured in the attack.