PM Modi to launch India's first hydrogen-powered train during Haryana visit on July 17

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana, Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh on July 17 and inaugurate a host of projects, including the country's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind.
Modi will inaugurate the country's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is rapidly advancing towards modern technology and world-class infrastructure. The selection of Haryana as the launch site for the country's first hydrogen-powered train reflects the state's leading role in innovation and development.
The train will operate between Jind and Sonipat. Powered entirely by hydrogen fuel, it will be an environmentally friendly mode of transport that will help reduce pollution while promoting sustainable and clean mobility.
Saini also said that during his visit to Jind on July 17, Modi will dedicate several other development projects to the people of Haryana. These initiatives are expected to accelerate the state's growth and provide direct benefits to citizens.
Saini appealed to the people of Haryana to be part of this historic occasion. He said extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that the event is conducted in an eco-friendly manner.
Expressing confidence in the project's impact, Saini said the launch of the hydrogen-powered train will provide a new direction to green energy-based rail transport in India and further strengthen Haryana's position as a leader in modern, clean and technology-driven development.
Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said that on July 17, Modi will address a massive public gathering at the ground opposite Eklavya Stadium. In virtual mode, he will also inaugurate and launch several development projects across different parts of the state.
He said Modi will inaugurate two newly built Ram Medical Colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul, as well as the 10-kilometre-long Kurukshetra Elevated Railway Track. The track is expected to ease traffic congestion by eliminating long waits at nearly six railway crossings in the area.
Bedi further said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ambala-Kala Amb Greenfield Four-Lane Corridor, the Haryana section of the Delhi-Katra Expressway, and the Jind-Gohana NH-352A project. He will also launch the expansion of the Hisar-Barwala Four-Lane Road and the Bikaner-Siwani-Sonipat Road Project, besides laying the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra. All these projects will be inaugurated or launched virtually during the public meeting in Jind.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu had recently said that Modi will visit Punjab on July 17. While reviewing the ongoing redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantt railway station, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 100 crore, Bittu had stated that the Prime Minister will inaugurate railway projects in Jalandhar, Chandigarh and other places.
Modi will also visit the Union Territory of Chandigarh and inaugurate the Advanced Neurosciences Centre and the Mother and Child Health Centre at PGIMER, along with a multi-purpose auditorium on the South Campus of Panjab University in Sector 25.
The 2,400-seat multi-purpose auditorium on the South Campus of PU will host convocations, academic conferences and cultural events. The main event is likely to be held at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector 12. Modi had last visited the city on December 3, 2024, for an event on the implementation of the three new criminal laws.