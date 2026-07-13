PM Modi to launch India's first hydrogen-powered train during Haryana visit on July 17

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana, Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh on July 17 and inaugurate a host of projects, including the country's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind.

Modi will inaugurate the country's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is rapidly advancing towards modern technology and world-class infrastructure. The selection of Haryana as the launch site for the country's first hydrogen-powered train reflects the state's leading role in innovation and development.

The train will operate between Jind and Sonipat. Powered entirely by hydrogen fuel, it will be an environmentally friendly mode of transport that will help reduce pollution while promoting sustainable and clean mobility.

Saini also said that during his visit to Jind on July 17, Modi will dedicate several other development projects to the people of Haryana. These initiatives are expected to accelerate the state's growth and provide direct benefits to citizens.

Saini appealed to the people of Haryana to be part of this historic occasion. He said extensive arrangements have been made to ensure that the event is conducted in an eco-friendly manner.

Expressing confidence in the project's impact, Saini said the launch of the hydrogen-powered train will provide a new direction to green energy-based rail transport in India and further strengthen Haryana's position as a leader in modern, clean and technology-driven development.

Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said that on July 17, Modi will address a massive public gathering at the ground opposite Eklavya Stadium. In virtual mode, he will also inaugurate and launch several development projects across different parts of the state.

He said Modi will inaugurate two newly built Ram Medical Colleges in Bhiwani and Narnaul, as well as the 10-kilometre-long Kurukshetra Elevated Railway Track. The track is expected to ease traffic congestion by eliminating long waits at nearly six railway crossings in the area.