SC refuses to hear plea seeking to enforce anti-slaughter laws across states to protect cows

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking that states enforce anti-slaughter laws to protect cows and their progeny from being slaughtered.

After a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta expressed their reluctance to consider the plea, the counsel representing the petitioner stated they would withdraw the petition.

The petitioner's counsel argued that a 2005 Supreme Court ruling regarding the slaughter of animals was not being implemented by the authorities.

"If there is a violation of any order, you file a contempt petition," the bench told the petitioner's counsel.

The top court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea with liberty to avail other remedies as per law.

The petitioner sought a direction to the states to notify guidelines for regulating the slaughterhouses in accordance with the law.

The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to take action against slaughterhouse operators who violate existing anti-slaughter legislation.

(With inputs from PTI)