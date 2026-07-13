Uddhav announces support for CJP protest, appeals to Wangchuk to end hunger strike

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi demanding the residnation of the Union Education Minister over examination irregularities including the NEET-UG paper leak.
He also urged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to support the movement.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav appealed to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike in solidarity with the students entered its 16th day on Monday, to end his protest while insisting his life was precious.
The senior politician attacked the Centre, claiming it appeared unconcerned and insensitive about Wangchuk's protest.
"Today, I announce my complete support to the protest of (CJP founder) Abhijit Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk," the former Maharashtra CM said.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged examination irregularities has been underway for 24 days now.
Educator and climate activist Wangchuk (59) joined the protest on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger at the site in support of the CJP stir.
The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide since the NEET paper leak in May.
The medical entrance examination was re-conducted last month.
The CJP, whose protest began on June 20, on Monday said Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since his indefinite hunger strike, and his blood glucose level has dropped to 67 mg/dL.
The fledgling outfit, founded by political communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke, has announced a march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
Thackeray said parties should back the CJP protest "without any political flag" and suggested even Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should support it.
He urged political parties to hold protest in their respective states on this issue.
"All political parties should do something in their respective states and awaken the country because till that time these people will not know their place," Thackeray maintained.
He pointed out that the government was yet to send a high-level delegation to talk to Wangchuk to end the deadlock.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said Dipke has claimed there is a conspiracy to scuttle the protest and added all youths and their parents should join the protest as it is not a political issue, but concerns the country.
There was nothing lowly in asking Union Education Minister Pradhan to resign and appointing someone more capable than him, the Sena (UBT) leader argued.
On July 20, when the CJP undertakes a march to Parliament, the Sena (UBT) will stage a protest in Maharashtra to extend support to their cause, he declared.
Sena (UBT) MPs will raise the issue of the CJP protest during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Thackeray said.
He appealed to Wangchuk to withdraw his hunger strike, saying his life is precious as the government is insensitive and unconcerned and doesn't seem to care about the protest.
Thackeray said the country should have used the Ladakh-based activist's talent, but instead he was dubbed a "traitor" and jailed.
The educator-climate activist was detained last year after violent protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh in September.
He was released from Jodhpur Central Jail on March 14, 2026, after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs revoked his detention under the National Security Act.
Thackeray informed that he will go to Nagpur on July 18 to take part in the 'Ram Raksha' protest, which he launched earlier this month against the alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut alleged the government does not want Wangchuk to be alive.
(With inputs from PTI)