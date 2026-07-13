Uddhav announces support for CJP protest, appeals to Wangchuk to end hunger strike

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi demanding the residnation of the Union Education Minister over examination irregularities including the NEET-UG paper leak.

He also urged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to support the movement.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav appealed to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike in solidarity with the students entered its 16th day on Monday, to end his protest while insisting his life was precious.

The senior politician attacked the Centre, claiming it appeared unconcerned and insensitive about Wangchuk's protest.

"Today, I announce my complete support to the protest of (CJP founder) Abhijit Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk," the former Maharashtra CM said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged examination irregularities has been underway for 24 days now.

Educator and climate activist Wangchuk (59) joined the protest on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger at the site in support of the CJP stir.

The CJP has been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide since the NEET paper leak in May.

The medical entrance examination was re-conducted last month.