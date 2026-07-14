Ahead of PM Modi's Punjab visit, AAP accuses Centre of 'enabling' jailed gangster's drug network

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on July 17, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led Union government of enabling a gangster lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to run a drug network in the state and alleged that Punjab was being used as a "dumping ground" for drugs and arms.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday as the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign (state's anti-drug drive) completed 500 days, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh raised concerns over cross-border drug smuggling and urged the Union government to strengthen surveillance along the international border.

"Punjab is being deliberately targeted because it shares an international border with Pakistan. While the Punjab Government has deployed anti-drone systems and strengthened enforcement, border security is the responsibility of the central government. Advanced surveillance technology is available, and drones carrying drugs can certainly be intercepted if there is the political will to do so," he said.

Responding to a question on the FBI's recent disclosures about Punjab gangsters and their cartels, Singh, without naming anyone, alleged that gangsters incarcerated in jails in Gujarat and Assam, both governed by "double-engine" governments, were operating organised crime networks and drug rackets across the globe.

"The same person is also running his illicit business here in Punjab. We recommend that the Union Government sends this person to a Punjab jail. We will not only treat him but also reform him. Not only drugs but illicit arms too are being home-delivered," he said.

"They should not be given any protection in prisons," the minister added.