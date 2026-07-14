Ahead of PM Modi's Punjab visit, AAP accuses Centre of 'enabling' jailed gangster's drug network

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on July 17, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led Union government of enabling a gangster lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to run a drug network in the state and alleged that Punjab was being used as a "dumping ground" for drugs and arms.
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday as the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign (state's anti-drug drive) completed 500 days, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh raised concerns over cross-border drug smuggling and urged the Union government to strengthen surveillance along the international border.
"Punjab is being deliberately targeted because it shares an international border with Pakistan. While the Punjab Government has deployed anti-drone systems and strengthened enforcement, border security is the responsibility of the central government. Advanced surveillance technology is available, and drones carrying drugs can certainly be intercepted if there is the political will to do so," he said.
Responding to a question on the FBI's recent disclosures about Punjab gangsters and their cartels, Singh, without naming anyone, alleged that gangsters incarcerated in jails in Gujarat and Assam, both governed by "double-engine" governments, were operating organised crime networks and drug rackets across the globe.
"The same person is also running his illicit business here in Punjab. We recommend that the Union Government sends this person to a Punjab jail. We will not only treat him but also reform him. Not only drugs but illicit arms too are being home-delivered," he said.
"They should not be given any protection in prisons," the minister added.
Singh referred to a recent US federal indictment against members of an India-based organised crime syndicate.
In a coordinated action named 'Operation Hardball', law enforcement agencies in the US, Canada and Europe arrested 24 persons allegedly linked to three India-based trans-national organised crime groups charged with a litany of criminal acts.
The US indictment alleged "criminal enterprises" operated by Lawrence Bishnoi (lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail), Jaggu Bhagwanpuria (in Assam's Silchar central jail) and Ravinder Singh Dhanda (foreign-based) where involved in racketeering, narcotics trafficking, extortion and targeted transnational killings.
"The Centre must dismantle these organised criminal networks instead of allowing them to flourish. Punjab is fighting this battle on behalf of the entire nation, and it deserves full cooperation from the Union Government," Singh said.
"The fight against drugs cannot be won by enforcement alone. It requires public participation, compassion, rehabilitation and a collective commitment to protect our youth. The Mann Government will continue this mission until Punjab becomes completely drug-free," he added.
"Punjab and its youth are being deliberately targeted. Eighty percent of drugs being smuggled from across the international border are being dumped in the state. That is why new drugs like ICE and cocaine are increasingly coming into Punjab," the AAP minister said.
Raising concerns over cross-border drug smuggling, Singh urged the Union government to strengthen surveillance along the international border.
Singh said, "The border and the 50-kilometre area inside the border is under the control of the Central Government. Yet, drugs and arms are being smuggled through drones and being sold in the state. The Centre has the wherewithal to stop these drones carrying illicit payloads. But it is not being used now, though they did use the technology to stop the drones during Operation Sindoor."
Meanwhile, BJP Punjab president Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon said PM Modi would inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations in Punjab under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on July 17.
He said the prime minister would physically inaugurate the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment railway station, while virtually dedicating to the nation the redeveloped railway stations at SAS Nagar (Mohali), Muktsar Sahib and Anandpur Sahib.
Describing the occasion as a landmark for Punjab's railway infrastructure, Dhillon said the stations had been transformed into modern, passenger-friendly transport hubs equipped with world-class amenities while preserving their local heritage and architectural identity.
The redevelopment includes improved passenger facilities, better accessibility, enhanced waiting areas, modern concourses, upgraded platforms, lifts, escalators and other commuter-friendly infrastructure.
Dhillon said the inauguration of the four stations reflected the Central government's commitment to strengthening infrastructure in Punjab and ensuring people in the state receive world-class public facilities.
He added that the BJP-led Central government remained committed to the holistic development of Punjab through continued investments in rail, road and other critical infrastructure projects.