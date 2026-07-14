Ahmedabad Diary | Surat locals corner BJP for poor flood relief

Surat’s floods have triggered political backlash for the ruling party, with furious residents confronting BJP leaders over alleged relief failures. In the Kapodra area, BJP corporator Hansa Gajera was heckled by angry women demanding drinking water and accusing leaders of abandoning people in difficult times. Similar protests erupted in the Pandesara industrial area, where BJP MLA Manu Patel faced public ire over the administration’s delayed response. In upscale Parvat Patiya, enraged locals forced officials to wade through floodwaters to witness the ground reality, while viral videos of confrontations intensified pressure on the administration.
No phones, no leaks? BJP’s rule sparks buzz
A new rule at Gujarat BJP headquarters has set political circles buzzing. In an unprecedented move, party leaders, MLAs, MPs and office-bearers are now required to surrender their mobile phones before joining key meetings at Shri Kamalam in Gandhinagar. After mandatory registration, phones are deposited. The move has sparked unease among several senior leaders. While insiders say the measure is aimed at preventing leaks of confidential discussions and audio-video recordings, the opposition is reading it differently, asking whether the BJP no longer trusts its own ranks as concerns over internal discipline and loyalty grow.
Gujarat’s IPS transfer file keeps everyone guessing
The buzz in the Gujarat Police headquarters is growing louder as speculation over a long-awaited IPS reshuffle refuses to die down. Bureaucratic circles are divided over whether the transfers will be cleared after the Rath Yatra or pushed beyond the Manjalpur bypoll in Vadodara, which is scheduled for July 30. With key posts, including the Surat police commissioner, still awaiting permanent appointments, insiders say the reshuffle file is ready but timing remains a political call. Sources indicate major changes across Kutch border, Surat and Vadodara police ranges are under consideration, with a large-scale IPS shake-up now expected by late July.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com