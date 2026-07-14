Ahmedabad Diary | Surat locals corner BJP for poor flood relief

Gujarat’s IPS transfer file keeps everyone guessing

The buzz in the Gujarat Police headquarters is growing louder as speculation over a long-awaited IPS reshuffle refuses to die down. Bureaucratic circles are divided over whether the transfers will be cleared after the Rath Yatra or pushed beyond the Manjalpur bypoll in Vadodara, which is scheduled for July 30. With key posts, including the Surat police commissioner, still awaiting permanent appointments, insiders say the reshuffle file is ready but timing remains a political call. Sources indicate major changes across Kutch border, Surat and Vadodara police ranges are under consideration, with a large-scale IPS shake-up now expected by late July.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com