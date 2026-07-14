Akal Takht tells SGPC to archive details of Sikhs declared 'unclaimed' and cremated during Punjab militancy

CHANDIGARH: Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, on Tuesday announced that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) would comprehensively document the details of all Sikh victims from 1982 to 1995, including those who were killed, declared unclaimed and cremated without their bodies being handed over to their families.

He said these records would form part of the official archives of the Akal Takht. He also directed the SGPC to contact the affected families.

Besides this directive, Gargaj made two other significant announcements.

He directed the SGPC to establish a "Shaheedi Pattan Memorial" at Harike Pattan with community support and declared that, from now on, the site where Sikh youths were allegedly killed and their dismembered bodies dumped into rivers would be known as "Sikh Shaheedi Pattan" in memory of those killed during the Punjab insurgency whose bodies were allegedly disposed of in the Harike Canal without being returned to their families.

The gathering was attended by families of the missing, Sikh leaders, human rights activists and members of the Sikh community to pay tribute to victims of alleged disappearances and fake encounters during the militancy period in Punjab.

The Akal Takht, in collaboration with Panthic organisations and the SGPC, held an Ardas (prayer) ceremony at Harike Pattan in memory of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings and disappearances, including slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The event was held in the wake of the ban on the film Satluj, based on the alleged killings and Khalra's work.

During the ceremony, the Guru Granth Sahib was installed in a special Palki Sahib, followed by the recitation of Sukhmani Sahib. The Hazoori Ragis of the Golden Temple then performed Gurbani Kirtan.

The concluding Ardas, led by Gargaj, remembered those cremated as "unclaimed" by the police and those whose bodies were allegedly thrown into the Sutlej river and the Rajasthan Feeder Canal at Harike Pattan.

He further prayed that while all enmity should end after death, the governments of the time had violated fundamental human rights by declaring the bodies of Sikhs and Hindus as "unclaimed" and denying them to their families.